Karnataka Lockdown Extended Until June 21; Curbs Eased In 20 Districts Including Bengaluru

On Thursday, the Karnataka government extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown till June 21 while easing some restrictions in all but 11 districts of the state. Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi, and Kodagu will remain under complete lockdown as they have a case positivity rate of 15%. In the rest of the state, the relaxations pertain to the timing of shops, attendance at the workplace, and the movement of people.

These guidelines will stay in force from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 21. However, a night curfew will be imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew shall be in operation from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday in the entire state. Moreover, the concerned Deputy Commissioners and District in-charge Ministers can take a call to impose more restrictions in their districts.

Here are the relaxations announced in Karnataka:

Shops selling essential goods and alcohol will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm

Shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open

Construction activities can resume

Street vendors can do their business from 6 am to 2 pm

Parks will be opened for walkers from 5 am to 10 am

No prohibition on inter-district travel

All industries can function with 50% strength. However, garment industries can operate with 30% staff

Important government offices can function with 50% staff

Autos and taxis with a maximum of two passengers can ply till 7 pm

However, BMTC, KSRTC and Bengaluru Metro will not be resumed immediately

Hotels and restaurants will continue to do parcel service

Bars will be open for takeaways till 2 pm

Karnataka government unveils package

Previously, the Karnataka government announced a financial package worth Rs.1250 crore to help people tide over the crisis during the lockdown. This included financial compensation to various sections of the society such as flower growers, fruit and vegetable growers, auto and taxi drivers, construction workers, street vendors and artists. Furthermore, it decided that Indira Canteens will give free food for the benefit of labourers and poor people under BBMP and urban area limits.

On this occasion, it was reiterated that COVID-19 patients are entitled to free treatment in hospitals designated by the state government. It also stated that 6000 gram panchayats will receive Rs.50,000 each from the SDRF fund for COVID-19 management. Additionally, the ruling dispensation promised that 2150 more doctors shall be appointed to facilitate the novel coronavirus treatment.