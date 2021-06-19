Karnataka Lockdown Guidelines: More Relaxation Likely To Be Declared From June 19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that he will make a decision on relaxing the lockdown restrictions in the state on Saturday when the state will review the COVID-19 situation. As of now, the lockdown restrictions in the state are likely to end on June 21.

Stating the state is improving, CM Yediyurappa informed that there is also a possibility of a third wave in the future, but despite that, the state will have to give some relaxation. He also said that the ministers along with him will discuss it at a meeting on Saturday evening, and take a decision.

The State Government might announce relaxations in 11 districts where lockdown measures are still in place while further relaxations in terms of movement of people and opening of businesses may be announced in the remaining 19 districts from June 21.

Last week, the state government had extended the COVID-19 induced lockdown till June 21 while easing some restrictions in all but 11 districts of the state.

Here are the relaxations imposed in Karnataka: