Karnataka Mandates COVID Testing For International Arrivals Regardless Of Vaccine Status

Working on the Central government's decision concerning the travelling of international passengers in the pandemic situation, the Karnataka government has also issued a circular providing detailed guidelines for international arrivals. As a part of the advisory, on the advice of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, the Karnataka government has mandated COVID-19 testing on arrival at airports irrespective of their vaccination status.

Furthermore, passengers from countries like the United Kingdom, South Africa, Bangladesh, Brazil, Botswana, Mauritius, China, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand will have to follow the additional measures on arrival in Karnataka. The circular further states that the guidelines will come into effect from October 25 onwards and the passengers will also be on home quarantine following their arrival for seven days and later undergo testing on the eighth day.

Apart from that, many other regulations are also being issued by the Karnataka state government for passengers planning to travel.

Guidelines for international travellers on arrival in Karnataka

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the passengers must submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before their scheduled travel. Apart from that, a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report should also be submitted which is conducted not less than 72 hours prior to their journey. Along with this, a declaration concerning the authenticity of the report shall also be submitted by the concerned person.

The circular also states certain dos and don'ts for the passengers to be followed by

the travellers. This includes following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour including social distancing, sanitation, and wearing masks.

The state government has also provided a list of the countries from where passengers will need to follow the additional measures followed by the countries with whom India has an agreement of mutual recognition of certificates for fully vaccinated people.

Image: ANI/PTI