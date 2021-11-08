Karnataka Min Jnanendra Refutes Bitcoin Scam: 'No Such Case, Let Oppn Come With Proof'

Hitting out at the Congress for its allegation that 'influential politicians' were involved in the 2020 'Bitcoin scam', Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday reaffirmed that there was 'no such scam'. He further challenged the opposition to come up with proof if they have anything in stock.

"The update is that there's no scam. If the opposition has anything, let them give," Jnanendra said.

He further stated that all the data related to the row has been provided to the Enforcement Directorate. "Sriki and others have been arrested in a brawl case. We'll investigate and will inform if there is anything," he added.

As per reports, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) had seized bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from a Bengaluru-based hacker Srikrishna aka Sriki earlier this year. The hacker allegedly broke into government portals and sourced drugs through the darknet while paying for it via bitcoin.

Home Minister Araga points at Congress over Bitcoin scam

Jnanendra pointed that the hacker was arrested in 2018 and that the then ruling Congress should have information about him.

"Sriki was arrested in 2018 in a hotel brawl case under their rule. They should have information. In 2020 Sriki was arrested in drug case with Congress leaders' children. Hence, they should know what he's done," he said.

Earlier, Jnanendra had stated that those involved will not be spared and that the CID is probing the case. He had also urged Siddaramaiah to share any information he has concerning the scam with the police.

Siddaramaiah blames BJP bigshots for involvement in 2020 Bitcoin scam

The matter came into the limelight after former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on October 27 alleged that several 'influential politicians' were involved in the 2020 Bitcoin scam in the state. Accusing investigating officers of trying to close the case, Siddaramaiah warned the BJP against using their power to divert the investigation.

There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in Drugs & Bitcoin scam.



It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians.#DrugsCase — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 27, 2021

Government has nothing to hide: CM Bommai

In response, CM Basavaraj Bommai had referred the case to the ED and CBI due to international transactions. Claiming that the government had nothing to hide, CM Bommai said, "I've raised a war on drugs, bitcoin, and all these online gaming. Officials have conducted the inquiry. Karnataka government had booked the case in 2020 and we've completed the investigation in three cases and has been charge-sheeted".

Officials have conducted enquiry. Karnataka govt had booked the case in 2020 and we've completed the investigation in 3 cases and has been charge-sheeted: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on bitcoin transaction scam pic.twitter.com/kOI0KHgPer — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: UNSPLASH/ANI)