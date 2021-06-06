'Karnataka Needs Infrastructure Development To Curb 2nd Wave': COVID-19 Taskforce Member

Karnataka government requires more infrastructure development, including human resource appointments, oxygen beds, and vaccination to curb the second wave of the pandemic, said Dr HM Prasanna, a member of COVID-19 Taskforce and senior neurologist on Sunday.

"Feels that the Karnataka government requires more infrastructure development in Karnataka including human resource appointments. The government needs to increase oxygen beds and vaccination in the state to curb the second wave," Prasanna told ANI.

He stressed that the issue of malnutrition among children needs to be addressed before the third COVID wave hits Karnataka as the mid-day meal scheme has been stopped due to the lockdown and the closure of schools. "Malnutrition must be addressed on priority to fight the third wave which can reportedly hit children as the mid-day meal scheme has been stopped in the state due to lockdown," Prasanna added.

Meanwhile, according to the state health department, with 13,800 new cases, Karnataka's COVID-19 tally reached 26,83,314 on Saturday. As many as 365 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, taking the toll to 31,260. The active cases in Karnataka stand at 2,68,275.

Karnataka CM Unveils ₹500 Crore Financial Package

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced the extension of the COVID lockdown in the state until June 14 as the state's battle against the second wave of COVID continues. Announcing the extension of lockdown, CM Yediyurappa also unveiled a Rs 500 crore financial package. As per sources, Rs 3000 will be provided to power loom workers, ASHA workers, fishermen while assistance will also be provided to Anganwadi workers, cinema workers and others.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had earlier said that the state government's primary aim was to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19 in order to avert the third wave of the infection. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had urged the public not to disregard COVID safety precautions.

(With inputs from agency)