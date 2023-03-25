Karnataka Polls: Cong's 1st List Of Candidates Out, Suspense Over Siddaramaiah's Seat Ends

Congress has released the first list of 124 candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023, ending the uncertainty over Sidddaramaih’s seat. The Grand Old Party has fielded the former Chief Minister from his home seat of Varuna in the Mysuru district.

Earlier, there was suspense over the Congress leader's seat as his supporters were urging him to stick to his decision to contest from Kolar in the upcoming elections. However, the party's central leadership had reportedly made it clear that they are not in favour of Siddaramaiah contesting from Kolar. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in January, the ex-CM announced that he would contest from Kolar seat and reiterated his desire multiple times thereafter. Currently, Siddaramaiah represents Badami segment of the Bagalkote district.

Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna seat

Congress on Saturday announced that the former state CM will contest the upcoming polls from the Varuna constituency. Notably, the constituency came into existence after the 2008 delimitation exercise and since then it has been under Siddaramaiah's family. The ex-CM won the Varuna assembly seat in 2008 as well as the 2013 assembly polls. However, in the 2018 elections, the Grand Old Party replaced him with his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah who registered a victory by a huge margin.

The Grand Old Party has fielded KPCC president DK Shivakumar from the Kanakapura seat. Notably, the Kanakapura is a stronghold of the Congress party as Shivakumar has been winning the seat since 2008. On the other hand, party national president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge will contest from Congress' ticket from the Chitapur constituency. In addition to this, BJP MLC Puttanna, who quit the saffron party, got the ticket from Rajajinagar. Former Kolar MP KH Muniyappa to contest from Devanahalli. Iqbal Hussain is filled from the Ramanagaram constituency which was bagged by JD9S) leader Anitha Kumaraswamy, the wife of HD Kumaraswamy.

It is pertinent to mention that the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll schedule for the Karnataka assembly elections, due by May, in the next few days.