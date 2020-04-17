Karnataka Researchers Remodel Old Refrigerator Into Disinfectant Chamber To Fight COVID-19

In a bid to contribute in the fight against COVID-19, researchers in Karnataka have remodelled an old refrigerator into a disinfectant chamber.

Dr. Arun M Isloor, Head of Chemistry Department at National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), has reportedly transformed his fridge into a device that can disinfect the food items kept inside with the help of his research scholar, Syed Ibrahim.

Read: WHO Welcomes Joint Efforts With India To Fight COVID-19

"We have named this as ZERO-COV," said Dr. Isloor while speaking to the media. "We can keep items like vegetables, currency notes, books or envelopes inside the chamber. Switching on the chamber for 15 minutes ensures 99.9% destruction of microorganisms present in the surface of the items," he claimed.

The researchers further claimed that the invention is capable of destroying over 99.9% of microorganisms and germs present on the surface of the items such as food and milk when switched on for 15 minutes.

Read: Muslims Grapple With Ramadan Rituals In Coronavirus Era

Scientific Community Comes Together

According to Invest India, a governmental investment promotion and facilitation agency, the scientific community and academia have collaborated with the central government in order to consolidate efforts to control the rate of COVID-19 infection and contribute various research to plank the peak curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian scientists have embarked on several studies and research projects on serological studies, which propound on the extent of the disease spread and immunity. Frontline doctors, scientists, and industry agents have also ramped up the test sites and are catering towards the need for more diagnostic tests and ways to elevate test capacities by the ‘pooling’ of samples.

COVID-19 in India

While countries around the world are struggling to contain the spread of the deadly virus, India has been successful in limiting the scope of infection by imposing an early lockdown.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,824 active cases. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day

Read: Brewery Taps New Ale Honoring Coronavirus Expert Fauci

Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Uttar Pradesh: These Are The Sealed Hotspots