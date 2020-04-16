Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Uttar Pradesh: These Are The Sealed Hotspots

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 10,000-mark in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. According to sources, 13 districts in Uttar Pradesh are identified as Coronavirus hotspots. Strict lockdown is imposed on these districts.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 Cases Surge To 727, With 11 Fatalities & 55 Recoveries

Also Read: Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Uttar Pradesh: List Of Districts Affected Due To COVID-19

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahar

Sitapur

Basti

Baghpat

Agra

Gautam Budh Nagar

Meerut

Lucknow

Ghaziabad

Saharanpur

Shamli

Firozabad

Moradabad

According to sources, some districts in Uttar Pradesh are also declared as the non-hotspot districts. Here is a list of the non-hotspot districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Bareilly

Ghazipur

Azamgarh

Hathras

Muzaffarnagar

Jaunpur

Kheri

Auraiya

Banda

Budaun

Hardoi

Kaushambi

Mathura

Mirzapur

Rae Bareli

Pilibhit

Barabanki

Bijnor

Prayagraj

Sahahjahanpur

Etawah

The government of Uttar Pradesh has taken necessary precautions to deliver essential commodities to the doorstep. Therefore, people will not be allowed to step out of their homes. As per April 14, 2020, Uttar Pradesh has recorded a total of 735 Coronavirus positive cases. Out of which 51 patients have been cured. There are a total number of 11 deaths in the state. In Uttar Pradesh, the highest number of cases are recorded in Agra at 83.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Tourism, U.P., Awanish Awasthi told a news agency on Wednesday that the offices of ministers have been directed to function with minimum staff. Further work will be done as per the guidelines of the Government of India, he added. Awasthi further said that stamp and registry work will start on April 15 and petrol pumps, CNG centres will open also open. Instructions have also been issued for opening the veterinary hospital.

Disclaimer: All the data is obtained from recent reports on the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated on April 16 08:00 GMT+5:30. With inputs from ANI.

Also Read: Netizens Applaud Uttar Pradesh Cops For Postponing Their Weddings To Work During Lockdown