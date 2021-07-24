Karnataka: Seers Of Lingayat Community To Hold Convention In Bengaluru On July 25

Amid speculations of a possible replacement of the state’s Chief Minister, seers of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community on Friday announced to hold a convention in Bengaluru. In a loud and clear announcement of their support, several seers of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community decided to organise religious heads convention on July 25. The convention is being considered as an effort to save Yediyurappa from stepping off from leadership after July 26.

Seers continue support for Yediyurappa

Continuing the trend of seers joining in their support for the Karnataka CM, the Balehosur Mutt has now spoken in solidarity. Dingaleshwara Swami of the Mutt stated that the Yediyurappa led government just needs to work on its shortcomings to resolve their issues. Speaking about the convention, Swami said, “We'll discuss the current situation in Karnataka. All seers have given their blessings to him (the CM). Every govt should work on its shortcomings.

Earlier, Bekkina Kal Mutt seer Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra claimed that the support among pontiffs for BS Yediyurappa is not limited to the Lingayat community. Speaking about seers thronging the CM's residence in Bengaluru, Murugharajendra said that the CM should be allowed to complete his full tenure in power. However, he assured that the seers will not interfere in the 2023 Assembly election. The political and religious leaders of the Lingayat community, which is BJP's main support base in the state, are firmly against the idea of a change in power.

Doubts over Yediyurappa’s future

After BJP won a thumping 12 out of the 15 seats in the by-elections conducted in December 2019, the party managed a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa was faced with issues as he was finding it difficult to expand the cabinet and allocating portfolios. The CM redistributed the ministerial portfolios multiple times and was criticised for his choices. On April 1, Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa handed a 5-page letter to the Governor complaining about the ‘authoritarian way’ of the Chief Minister’s rule.

According to reports, the BJP is now planning a change in power. Speculations suggest that BS Yediyurappa will be removed from power on July 26 and will be replaced with a ‘younger’ candidate. However, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai most recently dispersed any chances of a replacement in leadership. Bommai also claimed that Arun Singh, who was sent to Karnataka to handle the crisis by the party, had also said the same.

IMAGE: ANI/ TWITTER