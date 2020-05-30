Karnataka Set To Launch State Health Register, Committed To Provide World-class Healthcare

Determined to provide enhanced healthcare facilities, the Karnataka government is set to launch a project to maintain the health database of all its citizens, said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday. The unique "State Health Register" will be a robust and standardised health repository of people.

“COVID-19 experience has demonstrated the necessity of having robust, real-time public health data and, therefore, there is a need to maintain a repository of health data of each and every citizen,” Sudhakar said.

The project will be implemented first in Chikkaballapur district on an experimental basis. "Our government is committed to providing world-class healthcare to all citizens," the Medical Education Minister said.

State-wide survey

The Karnataka government will conduct a survey of all 6.5 crore people in the state, through a team of Primary Health Centre officials, revenue officials, education department staff, and ASHA karyakartas. They will visit each household and collect health data of all the members of the family. The move will also help inefficient resource allocation, management, and better implementation of various citizen-centric schemes in the state, the Minister added.

"Public-Private Partnership -- It's our vision to provide world-class healthcare to all citizens in the state and we need accurate data to make our vision a reality. The health register is a futuristic project which is taken up in the interest of the people. The project will include 50 per cent partnership of private hospitals. The data collected will help us to prioritise healthcare based on geography, demography, and other targetted measures," read an official release.

According to Sudhakar, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured all support for the project and a detailed discussion will be undertaken in the next cabinet meeting. The minister also expressed his commitment to ensuring world-class healthcare facilities to all citizens of the state.

(With inputs from ANI)