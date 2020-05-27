Karnataka First To Move; 'Will Reopen All Religious Places After May 31': CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that the state was planning to open up all temples, mosques and churches in the state after May 31. This comes shortly after Karnataka's minister for Muzrai department Kota Srinivas Poojari informally announced that the state government has decided to reopen temples from June 1. Since the announcement of the first lockdown on March 24, all places of worship were closed for the public. Religious congregations were also barred amid the lockdown. Some key shrines such as Kedarnath and Badrinath opening for worship by temple priests but not for pilgrims.

It is further revealed that necessary arrangements will be made by May 31 and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued for the reopening of religious services. According to the Muzrai minister, online bookings for 51 temples will start from Wednesday.

Lockdown 4 in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has eased restrictions during Lockdown 4 including the resumption of city buses, inter-district bus service, intrastate train services, and opening up of shops and markets. As of now, the state government has made it clear that there will be 'Janata Curfew' every Sunday during which only essential services would be permitted.

In a significant change to the state's labour laws, the Karnataka government also exempted all factories for a period of three months from provisions of weekly stipulated hours and daily hours. The order extended the maximum working hours from eight to ten hours per day and sixty hours per week. Moreover, the government clarified that overtime wages will remain unchanged.

Karnataka has reported 2,182 cases of Coronavirus so far while 705 infected individuals have recovered. The state has also witnessed 44 deaths due to the virus.

