Karnataka To Bring Law To Free Temples From State Control Soon: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Hinting at a big decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday revealed that his government was considering a bill to free Hindu temples and religious institutions from state control. Addressing a state meeting in Hubli, the CM stated that the primary goal to bring in a bill to free Hindu religious institutions in Karnataka was to lift the rules that forced temple managements to seek permission from the state to utilise their income for development. With the new bill, temples in Karnataka would be free to manage their affairs, a historic decision that may be taken soon after consultation with senior party leaders, he shared.

Discussing how Hindu temples had suffered at the behest of state officers and bureaucrats, and several bylaws and rules, Basavaraj Bommai said, "They will from now look after their own development." He further disclosed that the government was mulling over introducing the bill in the next Cabinet before the budget session in the assembly. "Except for regulation, they will manage their own affairs,” the CM added.

Moreover, the BJP leader also shared that the anti-conversion bill, which was recently passed in the state amid much furore, will not just become a law, but a special task force will be constituted to implement it.

Uttarakhand frees temples from state control

Earlier this year, the Uttarakhand Government had also freed temples from the state's control. In a massive development, CM Tirath Singh Rawat on April 9 had revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat government's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing temples from state government's control - including Himalayan temples of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. With this, the government decided to scrap the Chardham Devasthanam Board which managed the affairs of 51 temples across the state. The decision had been taken after a meeting with leaders with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, CM Rawat said.

In 2019, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government had passed the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act in the Assembly taking over control of major Hindu religious institutions. The Act allowed the government to nominate MPs, MLAs, and representatives as the chairman and members to the temple's boards for its management.

