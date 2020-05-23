Karnataka To Put Air Passengers From 6 'high Prevalence States' Under 7-day Quarantine

The Karnataka government has decided to put every incoming domestic flight passenger from six 'high prevalence states' under strict 7-day institutional quarantine to avert the risk of transmission of COVID-19. The government has issued the Standard Operating Procedure for people coming into Karnataka from other States and UTs following the relaxation of travel restrictions under lockdown 4.0.

Karnataka has identified six 'high prevalence states' — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh — where the caseload of COVID-19 is among the highest in the country. The SOP says the list is subject to revision from time to time. The returnees from other low prevalence states should be asked to follow 14-day home quarantine, the SOP says.

SOP for returnees from high risk States

The people from high prevalence states will undergo pool COVID test and their swabs will be collected in 5-7 days after their arrival. If their test comes out negative for COVID-19, they should be sent home for home quarantine for another week. However, home quarantine is allowed for pregnant women, children of and below the age of 10, senior citizens of and above the age of 80 and terminally ill patients along with one attendant after their test result turns negative (swabs to be taken immediately after arrival at the quarantine centre).

Screening and categorisation

The SOP also states that all passengers coming from outside Karnataka should be compulsorily screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Thermal screening will be done and pulse oximeter reading will be taken at screening centres along with details of history of co-morbidities. Based on these, authorities will categorise people into two:

Category I: Symptomatic on arrival (i.e. person with temperature >99.5 °F or with symptoms of cold, cough, breathlessness). Sush people should be taken to dedicated COVID Health Centres or COVID Hospitals depending on their medical condition.

Category II: Asymptomatic on arrival

Domestic air travel to resume

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday announced that domestic flights will recommence in a calibrated manner from May 25 onwards. Taking to Twitter, Puri stated that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from Monday onwards. He added that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for passenger movement is also being separately issued.

