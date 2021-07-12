Karnataka Welcomes Its First Train With Two Vistadome Coaches In Bengaluru

It is a big day for the Southern railways as Karnataka's first train with two Vistadome coaches arrived in Bengaluru on Monday morning. The Yesvantpur Express was flagged off in Mangaluru on July 11. The introduction of the Vistadome coaches in the daily train is expected to become a favourite as a tourist coach, which gives a traveller a premium travel experience.

The South Western Railway has now introduced Vistadome coaches in Karnataka. Speaking on the subject, Divisional Railway Manager of Palghat Division, Trilok Kothar said "It has been introduced in a train travelling between Mangaluru Junction and Yesvantpur. It will be a daily service."

This train route passes through the Western Ghats, specifically the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Ghat with a picturesque view for passengers to experience nature. "Normally we used to have only one coach, but now we have two coaches. It is a proud moment for us. We should all have the pride to have two vistadome coaches attached to a train," said Kothar.

According to the Ministry of Railways’ December 30, 2002, official release, the Vistadome tourist coach is equipped with CCTV surveillance and will provide a larger viewing area including rooftop glasses. The coaches have 44 seats for passengers with a rotation of up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach will also have a Wi-Fi-based Passenger information system.

The Indian Railways has taken huge steps in past few years to focus on the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission. This has now begun to wield results like an increase in the quality of engines, coaches, tracks and signalling systems. The Vistadome coaches have been manufactured by Integral Coach Factory, Chennai using the Linke-Hoffman-Busch platform/technology).

Trains with the Vistadome coaches:

Train No: 06575 Days of service Tue, Thu, Sun from Yesvantpur & Train No 06576 on Mon, Wed, Fri from Mangaluru Jn side

Train No 06211 Days of service Mon, Wed, Fri from Train No 06212 from Yesvantpur & Tue, Thu, Sat from Mangaluru Jn side

Train No 06539 Days of service Sat from Yesvantpur side & Train No 06540 every Sun from Mangaluru Jn side

IMAGE: PTI