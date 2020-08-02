Karnataka Woman Sells Mangalsutra To Buy Television For Her Children's Education

While the Karnataka government took the decision to conduct classes through television in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, not all are privileged enough to afford a TV set. A woman from the Gadag district of Karnataka had to sell her mangalsutra to provide her kids with a television set so that they can continue with their studies.

Mother sells mangalsutra to buy TV set for e-learning

Kasturi, a mother of two children, lives in the Radder Naganur village in the Gadag district of Karnataka. She sold her mangalsutra for Rs. 20,000 and bought a television set for Rs. 14,000 after the school teachers informed them of the decision taken by Karnataka government to conduct e-learning sessions via television.

Kasturi said, "I can not send the children to the neighbours' house every day and it was necessary for them to study. We had no other option but to buy a TV set. Both, my husband and I are daily wage workers and during coronavirus, we do not have work or money."

This woman from Gadag district of Karnataka went over and above her capacity to ensure that her children have access to e-learning or online education no matter what. Her actions have allwoed them to attend classes without any hiccups.

"I sold my 'mangalsutra' for Rs 20,000 and bought a TV for Rs 14,000," said Kasturi while happily adding, "Now, my kids can study at home itself," she added. Speaking to ANI, her daughter Surekha said, "We did not have the TV for several months but now when we have it, we will study and get a bigger 'mangalsutra' for my mother."

Coronavirus forces schools to turn to e-learning

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, educational institutions across the country have been shut to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, it is also essential that learning process of students remains uninterrupted amid this pandemic. Thus, our country has turned to e-learning. Now, most of the educational institutes are trying to switch to e-learning methods. The state governments have asked schools to conduct online classes through various mediums. However, this has proved to be difficult as not everyone has access to the internet which in turn makes e-learning a difficult trend to keep up. But the students and teachers are fighting all odds in order to continue education amid COVID-19 health crisis.

