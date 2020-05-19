Karnataka Govt Makes It Compulsory For 'essential Department' Officials To Come To Office 

The Karnataka government on Monday asked its employees deployed in essential departments to be present in the office in full strength from Tuesday. The state government notified all its departments such as Health, Family and Child Welfare department; Women Welfare department to ask its "employees including board and corporation staff members to be present without fail."

Apart from this, even grade A, B, but C and D grade officials and 33% employees of non-essential departments (excise, housing, co-operation departments) have also been asked to reach their workplaces as per the orders, reported ANI.

Karnataka eases lockdown norms

Easing restrictions further as the COVID-19 induced lockdown entered the fourth phase, the Karnataka government on Monday allowed public transport services to operate from May 19, except in containment zones. Following the recent spike in coronavirus infections, the government said it has decided to allow people from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu entry into Karnataka in a staggered manner, while special cases will be allowed on request.

On April 23, the Karnataka government partially relaxed COVID-19 lockdown norms in the state, allowing IT and IT-enabled services to operate with essential minimum staff and also certain construction activities, manufacturing of packaging materials, courier services, among others.

In earlier relaxations, the government had allowed certain industries to operate, besides opening of liquor outlets and some standalone shops.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday convened a meeting with Ministers and senior officers on permitting various activities in the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state, as per guidelines issued by the Government of India. Detailed discussions were held about holding economic activities, people arriving from other countries and states, their quarantining, restarting public transport and the law and order situation, along with containing COVID-19.

The nationwide lockdown was initially imposed from March 25 to April 14, then extended to May 3 and again to May 17 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)