COVID-19 Crisis: Karnataka Government Extends Lockdown In The State Till May 19

Even as the Centre is yet to issue a formal order regarding the guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, the Karnataka government on Sunday announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till the midnight of Tuesday, May 19. This order was issued by the state Chief Secretary. Any fresh orders regarding the lockdown released before May 19 shall supersede the current order. Until then, the existing guidelines will remain in place. So far, Karnataka has reported 1092 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 90,927, Five States Extend COVID Lockdown Till May 31

Government of Karnataka extends #COVID19 lockdown in the state for 2 more days, i.e. till 19th May midnight. The guidelines and norms as followed during #CoronavirusLockdown3 will remain in place till 19th midnight or till further notice. pic.twitter.com/4AbmSHH9gR — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

Read: Special Train Carrying Passengers From Delhi, Arrives At Bengaluru City Railway Station

Centre introduces key reform measures

Currently, there are 90,927 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 34,109 patients have been discharged and 2,879 casualties have been reported. Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the fifth and the last tranche of the economic package on Sunday. The Centre has decided to allocate Rs.40,000 crore under MNREGA to help generate nearly 300 crore person-days. This shall also boost the rural economy and the creation of livelihood assets. Public expenditure on health will be increased and measures such as Infectious Diseases Hospital Blocks in all districts, the National Digital Health Mission would be undertaken to prepare the country for future epidemics

Moreover, the PM eVidya- a programme for multi-mode access to digital education shall be launched immediately and the top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically commence online courses by May 30. Sitharaman also elaborated on Ease of Doing Business reforms and the formulation of a new Public Sector Enterprises whereby all sectors would be open to the private sector. At the same time, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector in strategic sectors.

Furthermore, she announced the decriminalisation of the Companies Act violations involving technical and procedural defaults with 7 compoundable offences being dropped and 5 others to be dealt with under an alternative framework. Additionally, she mentioned that the Centre had decided to increase the borrowing limits of state governments from 3% to 5% in 2020-21. Overall, the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic package totals to Rs.20,97,053 crore.

Read: Karnataka CM Lauds Aatmanirbhar Bharat Scheme, Assures 'it Will Boost Industrial Activity'

Read: D K Shivakumar Likely To Officially Take Over As Karnataka Congress President On May 31