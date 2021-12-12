Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor: How PM Modi's Vision Yielded A Litigation-free Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor in Varanasi on December 13. The Prime Minister conceived the architectural redesigning of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and connecting it with river Ganga. Since becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has been representing Varanasi in Parliament and has undertaken several development projects in his constituency.

The new Kashi Vishwanath Corridor which will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi will transform the area surrounding the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The concept behind the corridor was to facilitate things for devotees and tourists who reach the temple.

Explaining the project to architects, PM Modi said that the road should be made in a way that makes the heart happy. Modi in a one-line brief told architects, "Ek Aisa Rasta Banao Ke Mann Prafullit Ho Jaye." The ₹800 crore project has been completed in record time between the local administration and design firm led by architect Bimal Patel.

Image: RepublicWorld

Image: RepublicWorld

Modi's interest in architectural design of the project

PM Narendra Modi started taking a keen interest in the shaping up of the corridor after laying down the foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on March 8, 2019. Initially, Prime Minister Modi gave a briefing to the architects and he gave his inputs and suggestions for the architectural design. which were incorporated.

He also reviewed the 3D model and suggested more amenities that would make the project more disabled-friendly. The path from ghat to the temple would have unhindered access by way of ramps and escalators. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi monitored the progress of the project through video conferencing. The efforts of the Prime Minister reflect in the completion of the project in record time.

Image: RepublicWorld

Image: RepublicWorld

Litigation free temple corridor

The entire project has been completed with no litigation pending in any court of law and compensations sorted between the administration and the civilian parties. In the early days of the project, acquisition of properties was a hurdle, however, Modi instructed officials to ensure everyone is included in the dialogue. He had ordered officials to have a patient approach towards people and the result paid off as it is now a litigation free temple corridor.

Discovery of ancient temples

The project conceptualised by the Prime Minister sought to ensure that the properties clogging the corridor were removed and existing heritage sites were preserved. While the properties coming in the way of the corridor were being removed, more than 40 ancient temples like Shri Gangeshwar Mahadev temple, Manokameshwar Mahadev temple, Jauvinayak temple, Shri Kumbha Mahadev temple were discovered.

The rediscovery of the temples will further enrich the heritage of the city. Furthermore, Prime Minister recently brought back the rare idol of Maa Annapurna Devi from Canada and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath installed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple the idol dating back to 18th century.

Image: RepublicWorld