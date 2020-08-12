Kashmir: 139 Terrorists Eliminated So Far This Year, Informs IGP Kumar

A commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and an Army personnel were killed in an anti-terror operation between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. Based on credible input about the presence of terrorist in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire, injuring two soldiers, they said while adding one of the injured army personnel later succumbed at 92-Base hospital in Srinagar. The slain soldier was identified as Jagjit Singh.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar while talking to Republic Media Network said, “This year, we were able to launch swift and clear operations and in all anti-terrorist operations and so far some 139 terrorists including top commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and the Al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind outfits were killed across the Valley.”

Reports suggest, in today’s Pulwama anti-terror operation, terrorists Azaad Lelhari, a self-styled commander of the HM, “who was involved in the killing of a policeman Aanoop Singh on May 22” was neutralized by the security forces. Six FIRs were registered against him for terror-related killings. Earlier, Lelhari was detained under PSA as OGW (over ground worker) but he became active again.

An army spokesperson here while issuing a statement to media said that “one terrorist killed. One AK47 assault rifle along with grenades, pouches and other war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site,”.

It further reads that “one soldier laid down hid life in the line of duty.”

In the valley, last anti-terror operation was witnessed on 25 Jul (last month) in the Ranbirgarh-Panzinara area of Srinagar. Two terrorists were killed in that encounter by Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies. Security forces have killed 139 terrorists in the hinterland of the Kashmir Valley, which has led to a remarkable change in the situation.

