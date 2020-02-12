Kashmir: Foreign Envoys Interact With Civil Society Members, Hope For Peace And Prosperity

After the second batch of foreign diplomats reached Jammu and Kashmir to take a note of the ground situation in the region, they met members from the civil society on Wednesday evening, in Srinagar. The delegation includes diplomats from countries like Canada, Austria, Uzbekistan, Uganda, Slovak Republic, Netherlands, Namibia, Kyrgyz Republic, Bulgaria, Germany, Tajikistan, France, Mexico, Denmark, Italy, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Poland, and Rwanda.

Post their meeting with the Civil Society members, the foreign envoys gave positive feedbacks about their visit and stated that normalcy was returning to the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir: The 25 foreign envoys of the second batch who are visiting Kashmir, met civil society members in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/xIlScQxAeq — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

While interacting with the media, Denmark's Ambassador to India Freddy Svane stated that it is important to have a 'holistic picture.'

" You can't have a dialogue about Kashmiris if you haven't heard what expectations and wishes they have for the future. It is important to have a holistic picture," Freddy said.

Uganda's High Commissioner to India, Dinah Grace also stated that she could see a lot of hope among the people of the Union territory and that they all want a better future. "This is a very important part of India. People I've been talking to want this region to be developed. I met people from sports, those interested in economic growth and those who want to bring investors here. I see a lot of hope now," she said.

Foreign envoys talk about 'mehman nawaz' people of Kashmir

The foreign envoys also spoke very highly about the 'mehman nawaz' (good host) people of the valley. Afghanistan's envoy Tahir Qadiry stated that he and the other envoys met the members of the Civil Society and also spoke about how they too want peace and prosperity in Kashmir.

"It is great to come to Kashmir, its good to see the 'mehman nawaz' people of Kashmir. We have been here only a couple of hours but can see shops open, children going to school, etc. Met civil society members also, they really want peace in Kashmir."

Envoys say 'Commerce and trade' returning back

Dean of Diplomatic Corps in India Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos informed the media about the trade and commerce in the valley and spoke about how things are returning to normalcy.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps in India Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos in Srinagar: We've come here to see normalisation of situation after abrogation of Art370. We've seen commerce happening,streets full of people; normalcy returning,slowly but surely things will get better pic.twitter.com/Cn7WQnGTET — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

Envoy to meet Indian Army

The Indian Army is expected to brief the visiting diplomats on the security situation in the Kashmir valley, and would also be giving a detailed presentation on Pakistan's involvement in propelling terror in the newly formed Union Territory. According to reports, the envoys will stay for the night in Srinagar before moving to Jammu next day where they are expected to meet Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu and civil society groups.

