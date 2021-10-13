Kashmir Terror Crackdown: NIA Arrested 14 Terrorists In 96 Hours

In one of the biggest ever crackdowns in Jammu and Kashmir by the National Investigation Agency, Agency has arrested 14 terrorists and their associates last 72 hours. NIA conducted raids at more than 30 locations in six districts of Kashmir valley.

As per an official statement by NIA, Agency conducted raids in 6 districts of Kashmir including Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, Kulgam and Baramulla; 31 locations were raided by NIA, followed by subsequent raids at some places, in the past 72 hours.

NIA, on 10 October 2021, conducted searches at 7 locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts of J&K in NIA case relating to the recovery of an IED from a Lashker-e-Toiba terrorist in Bathindi Jammu. NIA arrested TRF operatives namely Tawseef Ahmed Wani of Baramulla and Faiz Ahmed Khan of Anantnag for their involvement in the conspiracy. In second raids, NIA raided 8 locations in Srinagar and Anantnag district and arrested three ISIS Operatives identified as Tawheed Latief of Chattabal Srinagar, Suhail Ahmad of Shergari Srinagar and Afshan Parvez of Khanyar, Srinagar in a case linked to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) Conspiracy Voice of Hind Case.

NIA, on 12 October 2021, arrested 4 TRF Operatives identified as Waseem Ahmed of Chattabal Srinagar; Tariq Ahmed Dar of Shergarhi Srinagar, Bilal Ahmed Mir @ Bilal Fufu of Parimpora Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda of Rajauri Kadal Srinagar in connection with J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case. 16 locations were raided by NIA in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian district. Following 16 raids, subsequent raids were conducted and NIA arrested 5 more accused persons identified as Md Haneef Chiralu of Srinagar; Hafeez of Budgam; Owais Dar of Pulwama; Mateen Bhat of Shopian and Arif Farooq Bhat of Srinagar.

Among those arrested in NIA raids in Srinagar, was the mastermind of Delhi Serial Blast, Tariq Ahmed Dar. He was arrested in connection with J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case (RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI) registered at NIA Delhi Police Station. "He was providing financial help and hatching conspiracy for Lashkar-e-Taiba and was involved in conspiring with Pakistan based terror commanders to radicalize local youth to join terror ranks and provide them arms and ammunition training."