Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma's Murder Triggers Protests, Security Situation In Review

Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma's killing by terrorists on February 26 led to a security review in the Valley. On Monday, February 27, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar visited Pulwama district to review the security situation in the region. Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was allegedly the victim of a targeted killing by terrorists.

What happened to Sanjay Sharma?

Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit resident of Achan village, was critically injured after the terrorists open-fired at him while he was on his way to a local market. He was taken to a nearby government hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The Kashmir Zone police, in a statement, said, "Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to the local market.”

Kashmir security situation in review

On Monday, ADGP Vijay Kumar convened a meeting which was attended by the Army's Sector Commander, DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Pulwama, Army’s CO and CRPF’s Commandants and other officers. During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir was briefed about the current security situation in the area and measures taken by the security forces to ensure law and order.

ADGP Kashmir has directed the officials to implement additional security measures to prevent such target-killing and terrorist attacks. While instructing the officers present in the meeting, the ADGP Kashmir also stressed enhancing counter-militancy operations in Pulwama district.

Jammu Kashmir LG meets Sanjay Sharma's family

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the family of Sanjay Sharma on February 27. During his visit, he condemned the attack and assured the family of strict action against the suspect.

He said, “I condemn this act. Those who have done this will be punished soon. We are working towards strengthening the security in the Valley.”

I condemn this act. Those who have done this will be punished soon. We are working towards strengthening the security in the valley: LG Manoj Sinha on Pulwama killing pic.twitter.com/6jNA9qCSfB — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

BJP holds massive protest in Valley

The BJP held a massive protest in the Valley against the alleged targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit. "Our Kashmiri Pandit brother was killed in Pulwama. Terrorists have tried to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere established in the past three years under a well-thought-out conspiracy. We won’t allow it to happen,” said Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, BJP media cell head in Jammu and Kashmir.

"BJP is protesting against Pakistan across the valley today. We appeal to the LG administration to ensure the security of minorities and take steps so that such incidents do not recur," Bhat added.

The protest by BJP workers was also seen at Kulgam on Monday while a candlelight vigil was organised against the killing in Pulwama and Baramulla on Sunday night.