Kashmiri Pandits In US Censure Targeted Killings Of Civilians In J&K; Seek Govt Action

Kashmiri Pandits residing in the United States have heavily censured the recent targeted killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists. The community there has urged the Government of India to take action assuring the safety of minorities in the region.

During a two-day event on October 22 and 23 held at the popular National Mall to protest the killings, activists of the Kashmiri Pandit community censured the heinous murders, and said that targeted killings have been "especially gruesome".

'Home-grown terrorists dependent on support, inspiration from Pakistan'

Participants in the protest lamented that home-grown terrorist insurgency remains reliant on support and inspiration from neighbouring Pakistan. "The killings of the minorities by the Pakistan-based terrorists in the Kashmir Valley needs to be stopped," said Dr. Shakun Malik, a Kashmiri Pandit activist from the Washington DC area.

The Indian Government must take steps to ensure the safety of local minorities of Kashmir Valley who remain targets for the future," she added.

'11 killed in J&K by terrorists in one month'; Pandits recall 1990 memories

It is pertinent to mention here that 11 civilians, including two teachers, a pharmacy owner, and five non-local labourers have been killed by terrorists in multiple attacks in the Valley in the month of October.

The community in a presser maintained that the murder of Makhan Lal Bindroo has "brought back the tragic memories of the 1990s", when more than half a million indigenous Kashmiris were forced to live in the Kashmir valley.

Terrorists kill Srinagar philanthropist; daughter challenges miscreants for debate

Bindroo, a reputable philanthropist and a chemist who owned Srinagar's most popular pharmacy, was grievously injured by a bullet shot by terrorists at his shop. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bindroo's daughter, Shraddha Bindroo challenged the terrorists openly to meet her face-to-face and debate for the killings of innocents. "Mister, who shot my father dead while he was working, if you have the guts and courage, come and have a face-to-face debate with us. Then we will see what you are. You won't be able to utter a word. All you can do is throw stones and shoot bullets from behind."

The event, organised by the Kashmiri Pandit community on October 22 on the grounds of the National Mall in Washington DC coincided with the day Pakistan invaded Jammu and Kashmir as part of 'Operation Gulmarg' in 1947. The operation led by Pakistan was aimed at conquering Jammu and Kashmir on the basis that the region has a Muslim majority.

The press release stated "Pakistan continues its proxy war with India via border infiltration in Kashmir."

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI, Representative