'Kaushalya' Karnataka Can Be Made By The Youth's Skill Development: CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday, while inaugurating an event on the World Youth Skill Day, said it is possible to build 'Kaushalya' Karnataka by developing the skills of the youth in the state. The event was organized by Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood Department. Noting that India has a huge youth population in the 18-35 age group, he spoke about its importance in the country's development.

Addressing the event, Yediyurappa said India ranked second in the world in terms of human resources in the 18-35 age group. “The state has a population of 2.21 crore in the 16-35 age group and many programs have been initiated to improve the economic and social development by skilling the youth as per global standards,” he said. The government is set to hold months-long skill development activities till August 21, which is World Entrepreneurship Day.

On the occasion of #WorldYouthSkillsDay, our Govt's initiatives towards skill development & entrepreneurship was highlighted. #6YearsofSkillIndia has been empowering our youth to compete globally. pic.twitter.com/XhnBLPnBX9 — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 15, 2021

He also spoke about the creation of Kaushalkar.com, a web portal for the benefit of migrant workers. He said that the government has been organizing virtual 'Job Melas' through the Skill Connect web portal to facilitate placements in industries by matching the skills in youth and industrial requirements. Speaking further about job creation, he mentioned that International Migration Centre has been established to help youth find jobs in foreign countries based on the demand for human resources.

More from the Karnataka CM's interaction

BS Yediyurappa said that Karnataka has signed an agreement with Tata technologies to upgrade 150 Government ITIs at a cost of Rs 4,636.50 crore and the upgradation work is expected to be over by September. The government has also tied up with leading companies, signing eight agreements for upscaling the youth's skills. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Skill Development Dr CN Ashwathnarayan and Secretary S.Selvakumar

Four new Government Tool Room and Training Centres will be established in the current year in order to provide skilled human resources to small and medium industries, he further added. It is also intended to release 400 crores to 193000 self-help groups as Community Investment Fund under the National Rural Livelihood Campaign. Until now, 17,121 self-help groups have been released for Rs 149.03 crore.

Karnataka Skill and Livelihood Taskforce has been formed to create 10 million job opportunities in the next 5 years, the CM said adding that the task force would submit its report shortly. Under the PM Swanidhi scheme, last year, 1,10,000 street vendors received Rs 10,000 as Investment Fund. This year, Rs 20,000 additional investment funds are intended to be provided. So far Skill India Mission and Aathma Nirbhar Bharat have proven to be successful under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

(Source- ANI)