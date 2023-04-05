KCR Govt Undemocratic In Arresting Bandi Sanjay Without Informing Lok Sabha Speaker: BJP

The overnight detention of Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief and parliamentarian Bandi Sanjay, who represents Telangana's Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, has triggered a political faceoff in the state between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP.

The BJP is claiming that Bandi Sanjay has been arrested on baseless charges as the state government is trying to divert the focus from allegations of 'leakage and package' against the ruling BRS in the state.

BJP MP Dr K Laxman stated that BJP leaders have spoken to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Bandi Sanjay’s arrest, which was done without informing the Speaker. “They cannot take Parliament members into custody and that too late at night without any notice. We have given a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker to address this issue.” said Laxman.

Telangana government is trying to quash voices against them, says BJP

Dr Laxman added, "It is totally undemocratic how the KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) government has arrested our Telangana president. They want voices to quash and they want no one to speak against the KCR government. This is how they misuse money and power."

"There has been a TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) paper leak a few days back and we also stated judicial enquiry should be done to know who the real culprits are? Bandi Sanjay was protesting and raising his voice against the paper leak so they arrested him," the BJP leader responded.

The Telangana MP asserted that whatever BRS party is alleging is not true because much before the leaked paper message came on the Whatsapp of Bandi Sanjay, it was already in public domain. Bandi Sanjay had no role in it, he claimed.

He went on to add that the BRS government has put journalists in jail who raise their voice against the Telangana government and they are doing the same with the BJP leaders.

I strongly condemn the arrest of BJP Telangana State President Shri @bandisanjay_bjp



It is highly objectionable and undemocratic curtailing the voice of opposition.



We will fight for the rights of #Telangana people. https://t.co/lxKCjdrmLl — Dr K Laxman (@drlaxmanbjp) April 5, 2023

Meanwhile, BRS Rajya Sabha MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav responding to Bandi Sanjay's arrest, said, "Bandi Sanjay is linked to the TSRCP paper leak and police have found the papers in his Whatsapp message. They have enough proof against Bandi Sanjay and the police in Telangana leave no one if they are involved in criminal activity."

Yadav even added that it is under police jurisdiction to see where they have to take Bandi Sanjay and we have no clue about it.

Telangana Police also detained another BJP leader and MLA Raghunandan Rao at the Bommala Ramaram police station where he had gone to enquire about Bandi Sanjay's arrest. Agitated BJP workers protested outside the police station in Nalgonda district where MP Bandi Sanjay was detained.

Moreover, some BJP supporters tried to stop the convoy of BRS Education Minister Sabita Indira Reddy in Vikarabad, Telangana over the police action in the state.