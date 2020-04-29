Kedarnath Temple Reopens But With No Darshan For Pilgirms Allowed Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Ahead of the lifting of the nationwide lockdown on May 3, portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened on Wednesday at 6:10 am. However, no pilgrims will be allowed for the 'Darshan' amid the coronavirus pandemic. This comes in the backdrop of the annual Char Dham Yatra which began on Saturday with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Garhwal Himalayas, but in absence of pilgrims owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

Uttarakhand: Portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened at 6:10 am today. 'Darshan' for the devotees is not allowed at the temple as of now. https://t.co/v4Cj8RQja9 pic.twitter.com/jn5vUBN42N — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

Yamunotri and Gangotri open

On Saturday, only a select group of priests and temple trust officials attended the opening ceremony which was held adhering to social distancing norms. The Gangotri temple was opened at 12.35 pm and the Yamunotri temple at 12.41 pm.

It was reported that priests had offered prayers on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of the opening of the temples. As per accounts, the priests of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrine now have decided to offer the first prayers on behalf of PM Modi.

The Char Dham yatra, the opening ceremony of the four temples in Uttarakhand, is an important annual event attended by tens of thousands of pilgrims but the extended lockdown has cast its shadow on the processions this year.

