Kedarnath Temple Plans April 29 Reopening Sans Pilgirms Despite Covid Lockdown Till May 3

Ahead of the lifting of the nationwide lockdown on May 3, the Kedarnath Temple has planned to re-open on April 29 itself for religious activities. According to inputs, upon its re-opening, the priest will carry out religious rituals, however, no pilgrims will be allowed. While all the other temples and religious places are shut, Kedarnath says it will be re-opening since it is currently reportedly under the green zone.

Meanwhile, according to the official lockdown guidelines, all places of worship are closed for the public till its lifting. Along with it, the guidelines had stated that no religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 19,984, including 15,474 active cases. While 640 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,870 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

