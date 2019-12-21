Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP Known For Work; BJP Can’t Communalise Politics

Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his party has changed the political narrative of the national capital as the BJP is “unable to do Hindu-Muslim politics". Addressing AAP’s National Council meeting, he said the party’s full strength should be utilised for the Assembly elections due early next year as the target was “even bigger” this time.

CM Kejriwal slams BJP

During his meeting, Kejriwal said, "We became the first party to seek votes for the works done and not on the basis of religion. We brought about a major change in the political discourse. It is the same BJP that ask for votes based on Jat and non-Jat in Haryana and Hindu-Muslim in rest of the country but in Delhi, it has been forced to talk about development. The agenda of BJP of Hindu-Muslim politics does not work in Delhi. Through the work done by us in the last five years, we have given hope to people," he said.

READ | CM's '3 Capitals For Andhra Pradesh' Plan May Not Fructify

READ | Upbeat India Look To End On A High, Seal Series Win Against West Indies

“For us, people said that it was just a wave and would end in a few days. But we saw major successes. Winning the election was a struggle, but the journey was more difficult after that. People said numerous things about us. But now after being in power for five years, even the opposition believes that we are running a very good government,” he added.

Kejriwal said the party members should fight the upcoming election with all their strength. "There is just over a month left for assembly elections in Delhi and since Delhi is party's base from where it started we have to strongly fight the election." He said the party’s target is even bigger this time. “Last time we got 67 seats, this time it should not be less than that. We have to channel all our energy. After the Delhi elections are over, we will plan our next move.”

READ | Mehbooba Mufti Likens Current Restrictions Due To CAA Violence To 'Kashmir Lockdown'

READ | Uddhav Thackeray Assures Anti-CAA Protestors: 'Maha Govt Will Protect Everyone's Rights'

(With agency inputs)