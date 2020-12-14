Kejriwal Slams Captain Amarinder For Mocking His Hunger Strike, Drags Punjab CM's Son

Lashing out at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for mocking his '1-day fast', Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has accused Singh of signing a secret deal with Centre. Kejriwal claimed that Singh is just 'pretending' to be on farmers' die. Kejriwal also said that to protect his (Amarinder Singh's) son from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Captain met the Central leaders and a deal was signed. Kejriwal also asserted that he is 'always' with the farmers.

Captain slams Kejriwal's hunger strike

Slamming Delhi CM Kejriwal's announcement of observing a day-long fast, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday described it as "theatrics". In response to the call by farmers, Kejriwal announced that he would observe a day-long hunger strike amid an intensified stir against the three contentious laws. Captain said the Kejriwal government had "backstabbed" the farmers by "shamelessly" notifying one of the farm laws on November 23. He also said that Kejriwal has proved time and again that he is no friend of the farmers.

Captain rubbished the allegations of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann that his government has signed a power purchase deal with the Adani group. He said the Punjab government has neither signed any agreement with the Adani Power nor is it aware of the private players bidding for power purchase in the state.

Kejriwal's hunger strike

To express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he will sit on a day-long hunger strike on Monday and urged his party cadre to the same. The Delhi CM has maintained that the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm laws introduced and also asserted that the Union Government should 'shun its arrogance'. Kejriwal has also slammed the statements made by several Union Ministers alleging the presence of 'anti-national' elements in the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Addressing the public on Sunday evening, Arvind Kejriwal also urged citizens across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike on Monday. "I appeal to AAP workers & supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," Kejriwal said. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has also informed that the party's Uttar Pradesh faction will also stage a hunger strike across 75 districts of the state.

