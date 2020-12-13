CM Kejriwal To Observe 1-day Fast To Support Farmers' Protest, Urges AAP Cadre To Follow

To express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' agitation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has stated that he will sit on a day-long hunger strike on Monday and urged his party cadre to the same. The Delhi CM has maintained that the Centre should withdraw the three contentious farm laws introduced and also asserted that the Union Government should 'shun its arrogance'. Kejriwal has also slammed the statements made by several Union Ministers alleging the presence of 'anti-national' elements in the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Addressing the public on Sunday evening, Arvind Kejriwal also urged citizens across the country to observe a day-long hunger strike on Monday. "I appeal to AAP workers & supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," Kejriwal said. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has also informed that the party's Uttar Pradesh faction will also stage a hunger strike across 75 districts of the state.

I appeal to AAP workers & supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal

Farmers' leaders have also announced that they would observe a day-long hunger strike across the protest sites at Delhi border as a part of the intensified stir against the three contentious laws. On Sunday, thousands of farmers from Rajasthan set off on a march to the national capital to join the protesting farmers. Moreover, the peasants have also partially blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway as a mark of protest.

'Are they anti-nationals?'

The Delhi Chief Minister also slammed statements made by Union Ministers and several BJP leaders claiming that certain 'anti-national elements' have occupied the farmers' movement. Highlighting that several veteran servicemen and national athletes have extended their support to farmers' agitation, Kejriwal said, "Union Ministers and BJP leaders have been saying that there are anti-national people protesting in the rallies. I want to ask them, thousands of ex-servicemen are protesting along with the farmers, there are thousands of servicemen sitting and home and extending their support. Are they anti-nationals? There are so many national and international sportspersons who have won medals for the country they are also protesting, Are they also anti-nationals?"

Heads of all farmer unions to observe hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni at Singhu Border

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister and MoS Som Prakash met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday amidst the ongoing agitation against the farm laws. The Union Agri Minister has led six rounds of discussions with the farmers' representatives along with Som Prakash whereas Home Minister Amit Shah had also met with a delegation of the farmers to discuss their demands.

The farmers' unions had rejected the Centre's proposed amendments to the three laws. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks.

