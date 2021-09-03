Kenyan CAS Calls EU-India Partnership Significant, An Opportunity For Future Engagements

Ababu Namwamba, Kenya's Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated on Thursday that the EU-India alliance is definitely significant. Speaking during a panel discussion at the Bled Strategic Forum on "Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific" in Slovenia, Namwamba stated that Kenya believes in multilateralism and partnerships. He stressed that the EU-India alliance is undeniably important and it does open up possibilities for future collaborations.

At the panel discussion, Namwamba was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Slovenian Foreign Minister Dr Anze Logar, and Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva.

"Kenya believes in multilateralism, we believe in partnerships. The EU-India partnership is definitely significant. It does present opportunities for further engagements," Namwamba said. Speaking of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is being opposed by some countries as debt-trap diplomacy and corrupt arrangements, Namwamba stated: "I do not think it will be useful to pose a question that would lead to making a choice. The position is that we can engage in a manner that is mutually beneficial for a win-win result. Africa is looking for opportunities for more trade, more investment, and shared prosperity. We believe there is space, opportunity, sufficient for everyone. What is not there is space and opportunity for our greed."

Speaking about Kenya as a Western-Pacific actor on the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprising India, the United States, Australia, and Japan),Namwamba stated: "BRI is an important development. In the context of Quad and BRI, Africa is ready to engage in a manner that is win-win."

He further stated that Kenya serves as an Indo-Pacific gateway to Africa. "This conversation is relevant, specifically to the Horn of Africa (consists of the internationally-recognized countries of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia) and it comes just a month before Kenya assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council," he added.

"The region also has many opportunities for the countries within the Indo-Pacific. I want to focus on the recent Regional Comprehensive Economic partnership. This will provide real opportunities for engagements, shared prosperity," he added.

The Indo-Pacific region has intriguing statistics: it has 2.2 billion people, or around 30% of the world's population. The GDP exceeds USD 26 trillion. As a result, the platform presents a chance for Indo-Pacific countries. Concerning the region's concerns, Namwamba stated that he sees three key issues -- militarisation, piracy, and ocean pollution -- as emerging threats.

"We see three important dynamics - militarisation - in the Red Sea, as a source of tension, if not managed it will escalate into a threat. The second one is piracy - transnational crime, these two issues pose a real threat given the volume of trade that goes on in these regions. The third issue of concern is Ocean pollution - dumping of toxic wastes, emission of fuels by ship, along the trade routes," said Namwamba.

Jaishankar on EU-India partnership

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar stated at the panel discussion that India has engaged with all 27 EU countries on Indo-Pacific issues. "I have tried to make it a point to make sure that we engage with all 27 EU members. We do realise that Europe is a collective enterprise and you need that to have all stakeholders as much as possible," he said.

"Today, when you speak about a liberal order, trust and transparency, these are issues which, at one time may have been more central to our Western discourse, but are today increasingly shared beyond the Western world," added Jaishankar.

The EAM also praised Slovenian President Borut Pahor for the warm welcome he received in Slovenia. "Thank Slovenia's President @BorutPahor for his gracious welcome. Deeply appreciate his long-standing support for our relationship. Discussed key challenges facing India and EU," tweeted Jaishankar earlier.

He also greeted Slovenia's EU Presidency and met with his counterpart, Dr Anze Logar. "Excellent meeting with Foreign Minister of Slovenia @AnzeLog. Agreed to deepen our political and economic relationship. Welcome Slovenia's Presidency of EU and confident it will take India-EU ties forward. Good exchange of views on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific" Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar, is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia, and Denmark from 2-5 September, as part of a tour to evaluate the bilateral ties with the three Central European nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: @HornInstitute/Twitter)