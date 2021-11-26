Ker CM Urges To Protect Secular Values Of Constitution

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday urged people to protect the egalitarian ideals, secular values and democratic spirit which the Constitution upholds.

In a tweet on the occasion of Constitution Day, the Marxist veteran said the Constitution of the country encompasses the lofty ideals upheld by the freedom fighters.

"Our Constitution encompasses the lofty ideals upheld by our freedom fighters and has laid the foundation of the Indian Republic. As responsible citizens, we should pledge to protect the egalitarian ideals, secular values and democratic spirit it upholds," Vijayan tweeted.

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

