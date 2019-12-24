Kerala BJP Rejects Idea Of An Outsider Being Appointed State President

The Kerala State BJP unit is yet to decide their party's new State President. Despite factional rivalry, the Kerala State BJP unit is working to reach a consensus for the post and they are reportedly unanimous with the decision of not accepting an outsider for the top post. According to sources Party National President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is unhappy and has stated, if things continue to drift, he would step in to take a final call.

New State President?

After the former state president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, the state BJP has failed to identify his successor. Pillai was earlier named as the Mizoram Governor in October. The race has finally come down to two names-- K.Surendran, who has the backing of Union Minister Muraleedharan and M.T.Ramesh who has the support of former state BJP chief P.K. Krishnadas. Meanwhile, there is also a talk that has started making the rounds to bring back former Mizoram Governor Kummanem Rajasekheran.

Despite quite a few rounds of meetings, a consensus has failed to emerge and with the controversy surrounding the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act taking centre stage in Kerala with the traditional rival political fronts - the ruling CPI-M led Left and the Congress-led UDF up in arms, the national leadership of the BJP is upset, that at a crucial time when the BJP should defend the CAA, the party is still searching for a president. The deadline that Shah has given is the first week of January and if there is no consensus after that, then it will be his call, as per sources.

