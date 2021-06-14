Kerala CM Asserts On Altered Lockdown Strategy Post-June 16 Depending On COVID Situation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that lockdown restrictions in the state will change after June 16 depending on the COVID situation across the state. He informed that based on the prevailing situation of the infection, lockdown will be imposed region-wise. The restrictions will be implemented by local bodies based on local inspection, further guidelines for the same will be declared tomorrow, stated the CM.

The chief minister informed that the state has reported a 20% decline in the number of COVID cases in the last week, and there is a 10% decrease in the Test Positivity Rate.

Kerala reported 7,719 new COVID-19 cases, 16,743 recoveries, and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours. In total 26,10,368 patients have recovered and 11,243 have succumbed due to COVID-19.

Noting the tallies, the Chief Minister said, “Except Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram districts, all other districts have Test Positivity Rate of less than 15 percent and for Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts, it is below 10 percent. Even though there is a decline in the test positivity rate as a whole, when it comes to local bodies, the picture is not so rosy. There are 14 local bodies with test positivity rate higher than 35 percent.”

Kerala CM further informed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 remains a matter of concern for the state and even though the restrictions of lockdown are relaxed, people need to strictly follow social distancing and avoid crowding. He further said that people should act judicially so the state is not forced to witness another lockdown.

COVID vaccination in Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 1,12,12,353 have been distributed across the state till June 13.

Among the healthcare workers, 5,24,128 people have received the first dose and the second dose has been administered to 4,06.035 people.

Among other frontline workers, 5,39,624 have received the first dose of the vaccine and 4,03,454 have received the second dose as well.

Among the people above the age of 45 years, 68,14,751 have received the first dose and 14,27,998 have received the second dose.

In the age group of 18-44 years, 10,95,405 people have received the first dose and 958 have received the second dose.

Furthermore, 91% of the inmates in the old age homes have received their first dose of vaccination and 14% have received the second dose.

Among the tribal population of the state, 75% over the age of 45-years were vaccinated and 12% between the age group of 18 and 44 were vaccinated.

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- PTI