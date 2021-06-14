Kerala CM Asserts On Altered Lockdown Strategy Post-June 16 Depending On COVID Situation

Quick links:
Source- PTI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that lockdown restrictions in the state will change after June 16 depending on the COVID situation across the state. He informed that based on the prevailing situation of the infection, lockdown will be imposed region-wise. The restrictions will be implemented by local bodies based on local inspection, further guidelines for the same will be declared tomorrow, stated the CM.
The chief minister informed that the state has reported a 20% decline in the number of COVID cases in the last week, and there is a 10% decrease in the Test Positivity Rate.
Kerala reported 7,719 new COVID-19 cases, 16,743 recoveries, and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours. In total 26,10,368 patients have recovered and 11,243 have succumbed due to COVID-19.
Noting the tallies, the Chief Minister said, “Except Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram districts, all other districts have Test Positivity Rate of less than 15 percent and for Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts, it is below 10 percent. Even though there is a decline in the test positivity rate as a whole, when it comes to local bodies, the picture is not so rosy. There are 14 local bodies with test positivity rate higher than 35 percent.”
Kerala CM further informed that the Delta variant of COVID-19 remains a matter of concern for the state and even though the restrictions of lockdown are relaxed, people need to strictly follow social distancing and avoid crowding. He further said that people should act judicially so the state is not forced to witness another lockdown.
Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 1,12,12,353 have been distributed across the state till June 13.