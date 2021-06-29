Kerala CM 'not Considering' Changing Kannada Names Of Villages, Speculates 'conspiracy'

Putting an end to the speculations over renaming villages, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the Kerala government is not planning to change the names of any place in the state. Vijayan's statement comes a day after the former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy wrote a letter to Kerala CM requesting him to halt the process of renaming some villages in which have Kannada names, to Malayalam.

'Not considering to change any names': CM Vijayan

"Kerala government is not considering to change any names of places. This is a classic example of how no news is made up as news reports. I was wondering from where such an issue originated. It has to be checked whether there is any conspiracy behind it. I am yet to get a letter from Karnataka Chief Minister," said Vijayan while addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala ministers refute claims of changing places name

Kasaragod District Collector D Sajith Babu has denied any such move and called the news baseless, "I don't know how this controversy came up. There is no file in processing in the district collectorate regarding changing of names of any places in Kasaragod district. Also, from the government, no direction has been received. I can't understand how such news originated".

PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said that he has not received any such letter and said investigations should be done into who was circulating such fake news. It was claimed that the letter sent from Karnataka was addressed to him.

"It's fake news that is being spread. I didn't get any letter that is being circulated addressed to me. I checked with my department. The matter should be seriously probed as to who is behind all this. It should also be examined whether there is an effort to create any communal polarisation," said the Kerala Minister.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan also denied the claims saying, "The Kerala government is not considering to change any name of villages in Kasaragod. At present, there are no plans either. I am unaware from where such an issue originated".

'Kasargod has seamless affinity with Karnataka,' wrote HD Kumaraswamy

On Monday, Former CM HD Kumaraswamy in his letter wrote, "Kasaragod, although part of Kerala, has had a seamless affinity with Karnataka for decades, and people in the area have always been accommodative of each other's linguistic heritage. It would be wonderful to continue this tradition."

"There is an argument that the name change may not affect the meaning, but to allow the village names to retain the original Kanadda flavour would be greatly appreciated," added HD Kumaraswamy in his letter.

According to Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha, Madhuru will be known as Madhuram, Malla- Mallam, Karadka -- Kadagam, Bedadka -- Bedagam, Kumble -- Kumbla, Pilikunje -- Pilikunnu, Anebagilu -- Anavadukkal, Hosadurga -- Pudiyakota, Sasihitlu -- Thaivalappu and Mahasatigundi -- Mastikundu. In his tweet, Simha demanded that the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa intervene and speak to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to stop the changing of such names.

