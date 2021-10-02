Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Eases COVID Norms; Cinema Halls To Open On Oct 25

During a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, the Kerala government revised the ongoing COVID regulations in the state and permitted cinema halls and indoor auditoriums to reopen from October 25.

While putting forward this order, the Kerala govt. maintained that the relaxations would bear along some restrictions to help curb further COVID infections in the state. The Kerala government, during the review meeting, also allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutes for fully vaccinated students from October 18.

Cinema halls/indoor auditoriums reopen on October 25; capacity restricted to 50%

Kerala government on Saturday eased COVID norms and permitted cinema halls and indoor auditoriums to reopen from October 25 but with restrictions on the seating capacity of these places. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while informing about the relaxations, said,

"Entry will be for those who are fully vaccinated including employees. Theatres and auditoriums will function with 50% seating capacity."

Reopen of educational institutes from Oct 18 for fully inoculated students

In revised COVID guidelines, the Kerala government allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutes for fully vaccinated students, from October 18. However, the guideline maintained that only fully vaccinated teachers and other staff will be allowed.

The state government also allowed schools to reopen for classes 1-7, class 10, and class 12 from November 1, engaging fully vaccinated staff. The state government, in the revised guidelines, said that pre-metric hostels and model residential schools can function from November 1 engaging staff who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of persons who are allowed to attend wedding ceremonies and funerals is increased to 50 from the current limit of 20, the order read.

Kerala COVID statistics

Meanwhile, the state of Kerala on Saturday had reported 13,217 new COVID cases, 14,437 recoveries and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the same time period, 96,835 samples were tested to detect the presence of the COVID virus. The state of Kerala currently has a whopping 1,41,155 active cases and the total death toll stands at 25,303.

*With inputs from ANI*

Image Credits - ANI/PIXABAY