Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan To Break Silence Over Brahmapuram Waste Yard Fire Today

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to break silence over the Brahmapuram waste yard fire on Wednesday, March 15. According to sources, the Kerala Chief Minister will give a special statement on the Brahmapuram fire.

The statement will be issued as per rule number 300 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Vijayan is likely to make a statement on a matter of public importance with the consent of the Speaker.

Notably, the Kerala assembly continued to witness uproarious scenes over the Brahmapuram waste yard fire on Tuesday, March 14 as opposition UDF MLAs protested at the well of the House by holding a “parallel session” before staging a walkout.

Notably, 12 days after a massive fire broke out in the solid waste management site in Brahmapuram, the state government declared it has successfully doused the inferno, however, the Kerala HC in a hearing on March 13 observed that all concerned rules to be followed for solid waste treatment were violated at the site.

Brahmapuram fire

A massive fire had broken out at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram on March 2 and thereafter, the air quality in the port city of Kochi and neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats had worsened as they were engulfed in the dense smoke billowing from the garbage dump.

On March 5, the district authorities of Ernakulam declared a holiday for students in all schools in regions under Kochi Corporation and the neighbouring municipalities and gram panchayats.

Several people in the region left the city due to the toxic smoke. Parents of the students of the Sanskara school, located near Infopark which is close to the waste plant, informed the Headmistress of the school they are leaving the city due to the fire and the students should be exempted from attending the classes. Many health experts warned the poisonous substances in the smoke from the site fire could cause cancer.