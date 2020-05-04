'Curve Has Flattened': CM Vijayan As Kerala Reports No COVID Case For 2nd Consecutive Day

After a long battle against the Coronavirus, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stated that the 'curve has flattened' in the state. The number of daily positive cases had fallen to single digits in the recent past and on May 4, the state reported zero cases. On May 2, Kerala had 96 active cases which have been brought down to 34 on 4th.

Taking to Twitter, CM Vijayan informed that no new hotspots have been identified in the state. He stated that 21,724 individuals are currently under observation. Vijayan also added that 33,010 samples have been tested, out of which, 32,315 have tested negative, adding, 2431 samples were covered in sentinel surveillance. Till date, the state has witnessed 500 cases of COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update | May 4



Well, the curve has flattened.



No new cases.

61 recoveries.

Active cases down at 34.



📍No new hotspots

👥21,724 under observation

🧪 33,010 samples tested; 32,315 -ve

🔎 2431 samples covered in sentinel surveillance pic.twitter.com/fxmJuXOPjo — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 4, 2020

READ | Kerala: 2 new COVID-19 Cases Reported, Active Cases At 96; state To Delay Sale Of Liquor

To delay the start of liquor sale

After extending the lockdown till May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced certain relaxations including reopening of liquor shops. The reopening of liquor shops in several states witnessed huge crowds queuing up even before the shops opened on Monday, flouting social distancing norms. Some areas also witnessed a kilometre-long queue and police resorting to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

READ | No New Cases For Second Consecutive Day In Kerala

However, the Kerala government on Saturday decided to restrict the sale of liquor for the time being despite Centre's nod. CM Vijayan stated that it is just a temporary measure adding that barber shops and beauty parlours shall also remain shut.

Based on the national criterion, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts are in green zone; Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Kasargode, and Wayanad in the orange zone; and Kannur and Kottayam in the red zone.

READ | With Easing Of Restrictions,life Returns To Normal In Kerala

Following Centre's relaxation orders, Vijayan stated that no public transport will be allowed to ply while in green and orange zones, all shops can open from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m, but no malls and such establishments. Inter-district travel has been permitted as well as private vehicles in green and orange zones with limited people have been allowed.

READ | Three Killed In Road Accident In Kerala