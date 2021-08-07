Kerala CM Says Main Accused In Dowry Death Case S Kiran Kumar Dismissed From Govt Service

A month after Kollam court denied bail to accused Kiran Kumar, now Kerala Government dismissed him from state services, informed State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. Kiran was working as an assistant motor vehicle Inspector (AMVI) in the motor vehicle department. The 24-year-old Vismaya was found dead during wee hours of June 24, while the matter is getting investigated, the family of the victim has alleged that there is a dowry element to the entire case.

Assuring 'Kerala will never turn a blind eye to crimes against women' Chief Minister Vijayan updated about the development in the case.

S Kiran Kumar, the main accused in the dowry death of his wife S V Vismaya, has been dismissed from Government service. Kerala will never turn a blind eye to crimes against women. We will continue our committed efforts to realise a gender just society.

Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar denied bail

The current development came exactly a month after a Kollam court had denied bail to Kiran Kumar in July 6. The plea that was presented a week before the hearing was denied by the Sasthamcotta Judicial First Class Magistrate. BA Aloor, a criminal lawyer, filed the plea on behalf of the accused. Kiran was held under judicial custody for the time being. COVID-19 had infected him, therefore investigations was not completed during that time.

Kiran Kumar's representative's arguments

According to reports, Aloor, during that time had said that Kiran was a well-known official with no criminal record and that the police were falsely charging him. Similar suicide incidents have not piqued the police's curiosity, he claimed. He said, however, that assault of a woman by a husband or family under section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can be charged.

The current charge of section 304B (dowry death) cannot be reduced to 498A, according to Assistant Public Prosecutor Kavya Nair, because the death had occurred under suspicious circumstances, said reports. She stated that as the inquiry progresses, more sections may be needed. Kiran had already confessed to attacking Vismaya, according to police. Advocate Kavya requested that the court deny him bail until the investigation is concluded after he recovers from COVID-19.

Vismaya Death Case

The initial assertion, that Vismaya took her own life, was challenged by her family, and while the matter is being investigated, what is sure as of now, is that there is a dowry element to the entire case. Her husband S Kiran Kumar, who is presently behind bars, got many 'gifts' at the time of marriage but was unhappy with the car gifted to him by his in-laws, and took this grievance as a reason to allegedly harass his wife. The images of the harassment were shared by Vismaya herself with the family. Vismaya's sister-in-law, who shared a very close bond with her, revealed that she had shared her miseries with her and had even shown her bruised pictures.