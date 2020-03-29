'People With Prescription From Doctors Can Get Liquor': Kerala CM Amid Surge In Suicides

As the entire nation remains under lockdown, Kerala has witnessed a sudden rise in the number of suicide cases due to unavailability of liquor in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Excise Department to provide liquor to people who have a doctor's prescription.The move comes after many people from the state reportedly showed acute withdrawal symptoms.

Earlier on Saturday, a youth from Kodungaloor in Thrissur district jumped into the river after reportedly suffering from withdrawal symptoms. Earlier, a 38-year-old man working at a barbershop in Kayamkulam consumed shaving lotion after he could not find alcohol. He was rushed to hospital when he complained of uneasiness and died later.

READ | Hundreds of migrant workers hit streets in Kerala seeking transportation to native places

The Kerala government has also asked the Excise Department to provide free treatment and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to the de-addiction centers. CM Vijayan also informed that the government is considering the option of online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems.

So far, the state of Kerala has reported 197 positive Coronavirus cases and 1 person has died of the virus so far.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA orders sealing all state borders, total cases at 1024

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Sunday, India has so far reported 1024 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and 27 people have died so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ | Kerala passes Epidemic Diseases Ordinance empowering govt to restrict essential services

READ | Kerala couple praise facilities at govt hospital after recovering from coronavirus

(With ANI inputs)

Image Credits: ANI