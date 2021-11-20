Kerala CM Vijayan Assures EWS Quota Doesn't Sabotage Reservation Of Other Sections

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated a state-wide survey on Saturday to collect the details of the economically backward sections in the forward communities. CM Vijayan said that his government launched the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation among the forward communities to ensure better living conditions for everyone. While forewarning against those trying to create ''unwanted controversy'' over the EWS quota, the CM attested that those trying to create division by flaring it up as an emotional issue were attempting to deviate from the real concern.

He added that a specific section belonging to the unreserved category was extremely financially deprived and could not avail any benefits of the reservation. The CM said, "This has led the government to consider the demand of a 10 per cent reservation for such people (in government jobs)."

CM Vijaya clears the air of confusion; states facts

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, while speaking at the launch of the survey of EWS people, clarified that the poorest in the unreserved category would get the new reservation benefits. The CM added that this scheme was not part of any anti-reservation stance of the government.

''A section of people argue that the government is implementing the reservation for EWS by subverting the existing reservation system. But, there is nothing like that. This is implemented, not sabotaging the reservation of any other sections, who are already enjoying the benefits,'' CM Vijayan said.

Kerala government to focus on improving administrative machinery

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that high-quality human resources and the basic infrastructure to effectively implement their service are inevitable to improve the administrative machinery in a state and his government's focus is to ensure both.

Lauding the dedicated service of the state Fire force, especially during the time of deadly floods and other natural disasters and also during the COVID times, Vijayan wished the new members could make more effective interventions according to the interests and demands of the society. Unfortunately, Kerala has become a place where natural disasters recur at infrequent intervals, and an effective rescue operation has to be showcased during emergencies.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI