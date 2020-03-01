Kerala CM Writes To EAM, Seeks 'safe Return' Of Trapped Fishermen In Iran Due To COVID-19

On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar asking him to arrange for the safe return of the fishermen trapped near Iran due to the Coronavirus outbreak. He stated that over a hundred fishermen had been trapped in Azalur in Iran in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreakovid and that over sixty of them belonged to Kerala.

"I request you to direct the Embassy officials to take necessary steps & arrange for the safe return of these persons", read the Kerala CM's letter.

Iran's total number of cases surpasses 900

According to reports, Iran has confirmed 11 new Coronavirus deaths and the outbreak has also claimed the lives of 54 people till now. Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the health ministry also said that there were 385 new cases of infected people in the last 24 hours due to which the total number increased to 978. He further even urged Iranians to avoid any unnecessary trips and stay at home.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 50 countries since December 2019. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 2,800 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 573 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 79,968 and more than 86,000 worldwide.

(With ANI inputs)

