Kerala Congress Inaugurates Transgenders Wing; Inducts 34 Transgenders, Makes Appointments

The Kerala Congress on Wednesday inaugurated its Transgenders' wing in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of the party's top leadership. The office-bearers were declared and party membership was given to members from the transgender community at the inaugural. 34 transgender were given party membership and the overall state Committee comprises 50 transgender members, Kerala congress informed.

"The Kerala Pradesh Transgenders' Congress was inaugurated at the KPCC hall in Thiruvananthapuram today. The office-bearers were declared and party membership was given to members from the transgender community in the presence of the top leadership of the party," Congress Kerala tweeted.

A transgender member of Congress said, "Today thirty-four members have taken party membership in Congress and in the state Committee we have fifty members,"

The Kerala Pradesh Transgenders' Congress was inaugurated at the KPCC hall in Thiruvananthapuram today. The office-bearers were declared and party membership was given to members from transgender community in the presence of the top leadership of the party.@INCIndia pic.twitter.com/MXHzU2EYp5 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 10, 2020

Kerala Mahila Congress demands removal of Women's Commission Chairperson

A day earlier Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subash had approached the state's High Court seeking a directive to be issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to remove the Chairperson of Kerala State Women's Commission. Lathika Subash, in her petition, alleged that MC Josephine, the Chairperson of KSWC, had reportedly admitted that her loyalty was with the ruling party in the state which had appointed her. She further alleged that the Chairperson was not performing the duties that were bestowed on her, deeming her to be unfit to be at the helm of affairs of the commission.

