Mouth Sealed With Insulation Tape, Dog Rescued After 2-week Torture In Kerala's Thrissur

Just days after the shocking incident wherein a pregnant elephant died in Kerala sparked outrage across the country, another case of animal cruelty came to the fore in the state's Thrissur district.

A dog was found with an insulation tape sealed around his mouth and chained with a log on the street for two weeks in the Ollur area of Kerala. Volunteers of People for Animal Welfare Services who rescued the dog in distress found that several layers of the tape were wounded so tightly around the animal's mouth that it had almost pierced deep into his skin and bones. The rescuers said, as soon as they removed the tape, the dog drank nearly two litres of water. He was taken to the hospital after being rescued and given antibiotics.

Recently two elephants died in Kerala. One pregnant elephant died after consuming crackers wrapped in fruits in Palakkad district while another died in Malappuram after it was found seriously injured in the North Nilambur forest range of the district.

(With inputs from ANI)