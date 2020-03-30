The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kerala Considering Online Sale Of Liquor, Says CM Vijayan After Amid Withdrawal Havoc

General News

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the government is considering the option of online sale of liquor, amid withdrawal symptom incidents

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liquor

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the government is considering the option of online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems. The Kerala government also asked the Excise Department to provide free treatment and admit people with withdrawal symptoms from alcohol consumption to the de-addiction centres. The move comes after many reportedly showed acute withdrawal symptoms and suicide cases were reported in the state.

Earlier, with suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped here following Coronavirus Lockdown, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors. 

READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Urges PM Modi To Reopen Karnataka Border For Covid-19 Patients

On Saturday, in Kodungaloor in Thrissur district, a youth committed suicide by jumping into the river after suffering from withdrawal symptoms. In another incident, a 38-year-old man working in a barbershop in Kayamkulam consumed shaving lotion after he didn’t get alcohol.  

READ | 20 New Cases In Kerala, Migrant Workers Hit Streets

IMA opposes CM Vijayan idea

On the other hand, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday flayed the Kerala government's plan to supply liquor to alcohol addicts based on doctor's prescription, saying it was not "scientific". Those showing withdrawal symptoms should be provided scientific treatment that can be given at homes or by giving medicines after admitting them to hospitals, IMA state president Dr. Abraham Varghese said.

READ | 'Liquor Prescription Not Scientific': Medical Association Flays Kerala CM's Suggestion amid Lockdown

READ | 'People With Prescription From Doctors Can Get Liquor': Kerala CM Amid Surge In Suicides

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES