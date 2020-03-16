Kerala Couple Ties Knot Wearing Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Scare

Undeterred by the coronavirus pandemic, a couple from Thrissur, Kerala tried the knot on March 15. The video of the wedding was posted on YouTube by Lollipop Wedding Company and has garnered over 3,321 views in just a day. This comes as coronavirus has infected 129 deaths and killed two in India.

'Masked Wedding'

The 46-second long clip shows the mask clad bride and groom exchanging garlands while people shower flowers on them, all wearing protective masks. In the end, the clip shows relatives of the couple wearing masks and standing with folded hands. Many users have poured their wishes for the newlywed posting multiple emoticons on the video-sharing platform.

Read: Kerala: 25 Doctors Among 75 SCTIMST Employees Placed Under Isolation

Read: Kerala Launches Break The Chain Handwashing Campaign In Light Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Meanwhile, the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to share a solution his government has come up with to maintain a steady supply of masks. The Kerala government has got convicted prisoners in state prisons to manufacture masks. Vijayan even shared images of bundles of blue face masks with the caption, 'Solving the mask problem'.

#COVID19 | Solving The Mask Problem 😷



In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch. pic.twitter.com/QKgHWqYNOg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020

According to reports, Kerala has employed tailoring units in state jails to produce the masks. Furthermore, Kerala government has even sought to increase its supply of hand sanitizer through the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP), which is set to produce almost ten lakh bottles of hand sanitizers within ten days. The initiative and preparedness by Kerala government were also hailed by several internet users. Meanwhile, the number of positive coronavirus cases has now risen to 114 in the country, including two deaths reported from Delhi and Karnataka.

Read: Kerala Govt Gets Prisoners To Make Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Read: Foreign Tourists Hit Hurdles In Kerala Due To Coronavirus Scare