Kerala: Cured Italian National Praises State, Discharged After Testing Negative

An Italian national who had contracted the Novel Coronavirus in Kerala has been discharged on Monday from a state-run hospital after testing negative. Roberto Tonizzo who had visited the state as a tourist was tested positive on March 13 while visiting Varkala of Thiruvananthapuram district. Reportedly, he has left for Bengaluru from where he will return to Italy. Further, the state government had arranged a car to Bengaluru after which the Embassy has made all the arrangements.

Praising the state, he stated that Kerala will always be in his heart. "I will never forget the treatment and the care that I received when I was here. I was taken care of very well. I will now return to Italy, but I will certainly revisit Kerala," he added.

Speaking about the Coronavirus situation in Italy, he stated that things are bad there, especially in Northern Italy.

Kerala was the first state to report a Coronavirus case in India. According to the Union Health Ministry, currently, Kerala has a total of 402 cases of the virus, out of which three people have succumbed to the infection, while 270 people have been cured or discharged or migrated.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 17,265, including 14,175 active cases. While 543 deaths have been reported overall, around 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)