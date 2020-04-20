Reliance Foundation Launches 'Mission Anna Seva' Amid Covid; Will Provide 3 Crore Meals

In view of the extended lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis, the Reliance Foundation has launched 'Mission Anna Seva' to feed the people in need. According to Nita Ambani, who is also a director on board of Reliance Industries, through the mission the Reliance Foundation will provide over three crore meals to the marginalized communities and frontline workers across the country.

Further, the beneficiaries included under the Mission are the daily wage earners, slum dwellers, urban service providers, factory workers, residents of old age homes and orphanages. According to the Foundation, the Mission Anna Seva will be the largest meal distribution program ever undertaken by a corporate foundation. In an official release, Nita Ambani further stated that they will be providing one lakh masks and a hundred thousand PPEs daily for health workers and caregivers across the country.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Foundation, in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up India's first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, it was set up in just two weeks. According to Reliance, they will be expanding the bed capacity to 250. The company has also donated around Rs 535 crore to various funds, including the PM-CARES Fund.

The Reliance Industries Limited had announced a donation of Rs. 500 crore to PM-CARES Fund. RIL had also apprised that in addition to the financial contribution to the PM’s Fund, the company has also provided contributions of ₹5 crores each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support them in their fight against Coronavirus.

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters.

The fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously. The fund is chaired by PM Modi and includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

