Kerala DGP Expresses Concern Over The New Age Attack Using Technology

As a step to curb security threats, Director General of Police (DGP) Kerala Anil Kant said on Friday that he wants to set up a drone research laboratory in the state in order to mitigate suspicious drone activities. Kant expressed concern over the new age attack using technology. As quoted by ANI, the Kerala Police Chief said that drones pose serious threats to the cities as well.



Kerala Police has also planned to develop a Drone Forensic Lab and Anti-drone system as well. This is to bridge the gap between long-standing security challenges in the electronic and modern world. With the modernization of police, he wishes to keep priority to children and women security and wants to accelerate investigation and bring the culprits to the book, reported ANI.



“Recently we had cases of dowry harassment and a crime against women. Priority will be given to prevent such incidents. Speedy investigation for such cases and culprits brought to the book. Already existing women policing system to prevent crime against women like pink patrol and the pink cell will be strengthened,” Kant told ANI.





This announcement from DGP Kant comes a day after Army Chief M M Naravane raised concerns about the easy availability of drones. Following the first-ever drone attack in the country on June 21, the Army Chief said that modern-day warfare is constantly modifying and the advent of drones and counter-drone has radically altered the way fights will be in the future.

Drones and their uses?



Drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that are used since the 1900s by the armed forces to observe and research. Since 2010, drones have become highly popular due to the development of electronic technoolgy. They have become cheaper and more available. These are available in various shapes and sizes starting from airplanes to birds. They are generally controlled from the ground using wireless communication systems, mostly radio signals. Depending upon their range, drones are used for meteorological studies, intelligence gathering, and locate survivors after a natural disaster.





High surveillance radar systems deployed across borderlines are generally used to detect larger objects like helicopters or missiles. Drones, being smaller in size (2feet or 60cm) often pass without detection through these radar systems. According to an AUSA report, Laser-based Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are most effective to mitigate drone attacks. So far, The Defence Research and Development Wing has developed two anti-drone DEW systems to detect and crush aerial targets at a distance of 2km. However, mass production is still awaited.



