On Saturday, Industries Minister P Rajeev declared that Ernakulam has been the first district in Kerala to achieve 100% COVID vaccination of its target population with the first dosage. He was speaking to a crowd during a district-wide felicitation function for hospital administrators and health professionals. He formally announced that Ernakulam has completed 100% first dose vaccination in Kerala.

The second dose of the vaccination will be completed within three months, according to the Minister, who shared the state government's goal of completing 100% delivery of the vaccine over the next three months. About half of the population has been given the second dose as well. He praised the district government and the health system for their efforts.

Kerala: Ernakulam becomes first district to achieve 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination

He said the state's healthcare system swiftly got prepared to deal with COVID. The district has become a model for the rest of India. To perform well, the state used a technical system. Government and private-sector coordination were well-established. Since the second wave of COVID, no one in the district has been without oxygen, he said, praising the efforts of healthcare staff and their critical role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In Kerala, the health sector has created the largest number of posts for jobs. In India itself, perhaps the world itself, Kerala is the best in terms of controlling the death rate. It has to be said that the government's strategy for COVID control has succeeded," he added.

Kerala reports 13,217 new cases

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 13,217 new COVID-19 cases. The state also reported 14,437 recoveries and 121 deaths. There are 1,41,155 active cases in the state currently. The total number of people that have died is 25,303. 96,835 samples were tested in the last 24 hours for the presence of the virus.

WHO to make a decision on Covaxin's EUL this month

The World Health Organization (WHO) is anticipated to make a decision on Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin Emergency Use Listing (EUL), in October, according to the country's top health experts. The specialists told ANI that after analysing the evidence, the vaccine's clearance should not be delayed. Globally, vaccines are needed, and we must ensure that this is a worldwide fight, with many countries still refusing to be vaccinated. As a result, it has to be ensured that the vaccinations are approved in a timely manner, according to Dr Naveet Wig, Chairperson of the COVID Task Force for AIIMS, Delhi.

"WHO will give the approval soon as it is a 'killed vaccine' which has been approved earlier also by other names from other countries," he added.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi, said earlier on Friday that they are confident that now that all of the data is in and studies have been completed, it would happen sooner rather than later. The delay in obtaining an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) will have an impact on Indians, particularly students and those planning overseas travel. He went on to say that the EUA is vital because, without it, Covaxin would not be recognised or accepted by most countries around the world. On October 5, the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will hold a meeting on EUL to Covaxin.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: AP)